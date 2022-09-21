Wix now has its own keyword search tool

Audio player loading…

Popular website builder (opens in new tab) Wix has partnered with SaaS platform Semrush (opens in new tab) to integrate the latter’s SEO tools (opens in new tab) into its platform.

Wix (opens in new tab) users will now have access to Semrush’s SEO keyword data directly through their Wix dashboard, and can use this information to gather insights on keywords for their websites.

With improved rankings in search results in mind, Wix says its users will be able to leverage Semrush's 21 billion+ keywords database to easily find the most relevant keywords for their website.

Semrush tool on Wix dashboard (Image credit: Wix)

Wix keyword search

The integration is part of Wix’s SEO setup checklist, a tool created to guide users on how best to set up their website for SEO and get their site indexed on Google.

“It's always been our mission to help businesses and search professionals have one unified platform to grow their site’s visibility in search engines,” said Nati Elimelech, Head of SEO at Wix.

“With this integration, we’re taking another notable step in democratizing SEO by enabling our users to conduct better research and choose the right keywords and topics to focus on in their content strategy, right from within their dashboard. We are dedicated to making SEO more accessible to everyone and helping our users to make better decisions that will impact their organic growth.”

The integration is available to all Wix users in English only to begin with, and the usage quota available to users will depend on the Semrush account connected to their website, starting at a daily limit of 10 words for free accounts.

“By leveraging Semrush’s keyword databases and metrics, Wix is giving users the necessary tools to find smart opportunities and improve their ranking on Google. As Organic Search traffic is incredibly valuable, the new integration in Wix can help to grow their businesses,” said Marcus Tober, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Semrush.

“Now is the time for business owners to take website and online marketing management into their own hands, and platforms like Wix and Semrush can help them do it.”