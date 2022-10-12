Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature

Audio player loading…

Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins.

As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.

In a dashboard status update, Microsoft explains (opens in new tab): “Signing in using Windows Hello might not work as expected after upgrading to Windows 11, version 22H2 on devices using Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security.”

Microsoft further clarified that there should be no issues encountered on PCs which install 22H2 and then subsequently enable Windows Hello.

As noted, there is a compatibility hold on PCs that would be affected, but the good news is that this will soon be lifted, as the bug has been fixed in patch KB5017389.

That’s a preview update from September which has just seen its full release for October, and as it’s now rolling out, Microsoft observes: “The safeguard hold is estimated to be removed in mid-October 2022.”

So, that should happen any day now, and blocked Windows 11 PCs will be able to grab the 22H2 update. In the meantime, Microsoft recommends that you wait and don’t try to manually force an update before that compatibility hold has been removed.

Windows 11 22H2 has seen more than its fair share of bugs, you may recall, including some nasty problems with printers, and headaches for those with Nvidia graphics cards, oh and crashes happening with some Intel-based PCs. For those who’ve encountered bugs, check out our guide on how to fix common Windows 11 problems.