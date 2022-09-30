Windows 11 22H2 printer bug breaks key features for some users

Audio player loading…

Windows 11 22H2 is embroiled in a fresh bug controversy, with the big feature update causing trouble with printers.

Microsoft updated its support document (opens in new tab) on known issues with 22H2 to explain more about a fresh bug which means that some printers are being forced back to their default settings (as Neowin (opens in new tab) flagged up).

The affected printers are those using the Microsoft IPP Class Driver or Universal Print Class Driver, and are having connectivity issues to the device. In other words, with no connectivity, the printer is set up with default settings – and once connectivity returns, the bug means that the device could stay at those defaults.

That’s unfortunate because certain features may not work in that case, for example duplex printing, access to higher resolutions for printing, and even color, so you’ll be stuck in a mono world.

Due to this flaw, Microsoft has blocked the Windows 11 22H2 update from PCs which are using the aforementioned printer drivers to ensure that folks don’t encounter this problem.

If you want to upgrade to 22H2, then you need to remove the relevant printer(s) from your device, and the compatibility block will be lifted so you can go ahead.

For those already stuck with a printer that is bound to its default settings with no apparent way around that, you’ll have to remove said printer, and then reinstall it.

Microsoft says it’s working on a fix for this problem and that it’ll give us an update in an upcoming release, so stay tuned for that.

A further recent printer issue (also spotted by Neowin (opens in new tab)) caused by Windows 11 22H2 is that some network printers have gone missing after the upgrade, thanks to a wonky printer policy introduced by the update. There is a workaround for this, as detailed on Twitter here (opens in new tab).

Analysis: Printing nightmares continue for Microsoft

Microsoft has experienced a lot of woes around printers with Windows 10 in the past, and it seems that this is a continuing theme with Windows 11, sadly. The fact that a pair of gremlins have popped up simultaneously is not good, and businesses who rely on their printer and have been affected will obviously not have much love for the fresh update.

They wouldn’t be alone either, as we’ve seen a number of problems cropping up with Windows 11 22H2. Recall the Nvidia GPU bug that has frustrated gamers with choppy frame rates, and the thorny issue with Intel Rocket Lake CPUs causing Blue Screen of Death lockups.

All in all, there have been a fair few problems with 22H2, and considering Microsoft has had a long time to work on this particular update – what with abandoning twice-yearly upgrades in favor of an annual cadence – it’s not a great look.

Still, any large update for a complex system like an OS is bound to have its share of bugs, and if you’ve run into trouble recently, check out our comprehensive guide on how to fix common issues with Windows 11.