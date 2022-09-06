Will Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam stream on Netflix?

Audio player loading…

In a season of just a few select winners, Dhanush's Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam is a certified blockbuster. The slice of life cum romantic story has been running to packed houses in Tamil Nadu and other States. It has already breached the Rs 100 crore club --- a big thing for a small budget movie (said to be made at a cost of around Rs 30 crore). It is also tipped to being the highest grosser in Dhanush's career, which has seen quite a few big hits like Velai Illa Pattathari, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Polladhavan.

Apart from The Gray Man actor, Thiruchitrambalam stars Nithya Menen, Rashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj. It is directed by Mithran R Jawahar, who had previously worked with Dhanush in films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran --- incidentally, all the three were remakes of Telugu hits. Thiruchitrambalam was the duo's first the original film together.

Ever since it became a hit, there has been an expectation on when it would start streaming on a streaming platform. Since Sun Pictures bankrolled the film, the rights stayed with its OTT platform, Sun NXT.

Thiruchitrambalam popular in Japan, too

Yet, there is a speculation that the film might also stream on Netflix too. Sun NXT and Netflix seem to operate on some kind of understanding. Movies made by Sun Pictures in the past have streamed on both the platforms. Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan were made available by both the streamers simultaneously.

But both Annaatthe and Etharkkum Thunindhavan did not do well in the theatres. So it might have been easy for Sun Pictures to share the spoils with Netflix. But Thiruchitrambalam being a big grosser, the production house may be less than forthcoming this time around.

Thiruchitrambalam is still to get a streaming date. The film, which released in the theatres on August 18, will likely premiere on the streamers on October 4, which is the Ayudha Puja day in Tamil Nadu --- one of the big festivals in Tamil Nadu. It might be telecast on Sun TV on the same day.

Meanwhile, the film has got fans from abroad, too. A couple from Japan have shared a glimpse of them dancing to the film's song on social media. Sharing the video, both lead actors, Dhanush and Nithya Menen were happy about the reach of the song as well as their film.

The reel, which was posted on Instagram, had the caption: "Love from Japan. Shrine vibes. Thank you Dhanush, Rashi Khanna and Sun Pictures. #Thiruchitrambalam."