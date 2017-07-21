Why it makes sense to wait for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has managed to impress the entire world with the Galaxy S8 and the S8+. Although some reports have talked about how it’s not doing all that well in the marketplace, Samsung has been quick to dismiss those reports. The company is now shifting its focus on the Galaxy Note 8, which is slated to be announced on the 23rd of August. With just over a month left for its arrival, we’re having a look at some of the reasons why it will be worth the wait.

Point to prove

The Galaxy Note 7 came under severe scrutiny for fire related incidents last year, which subsequently led to the company recalling all the sold units. There was even talk that Samsung would ditch the entire Galaxy Note lineup after the entire episode. But the company confirmed shortly that the Galaxy Note lineup is here to stay, and that we would see a new variant in 2017. Given the history, Samsung desperately wants to regain the faith of its loyal customers and get back on the saddle again.

One of a kind

The Galaxy Note series has seen a handful of rivals in the industry, even though no device has come close to matching the company in terms of sales figures. So if we manage to completely erase the memory of the Galaxy Note 7 from our minds, we might be in for a pretty exciting flagship in a month from now.

Hardware

Every Galaxy Note flagship introduces a new hardware feature that would be unique to the device. Although Samsung eventually ends up using the feature on the next Galaxy S flagship, it still remains exclusive to the Galaxy Note lineup for a while. Also, since the handset breaks cover significantly later in the year, it is bound to have the best hardware on board. At this point, it seems very likely that Samsung will use the octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor on the handset, although Indian customers will have to make do with a slightly underpowered Exynos CPU.

Dual-cameras?

It’s about time that Samsung finally joined the dual-camera bandwagon. Given that Apple and even LG has a dual-camera flagship, one would think that it’s only a matter of time before Samsung has one of its own. Although we have no confirmation on this front, one feels that Samsung will grab this opportunity and impress the critics and users with its camera yet again.

Better design

I’ve been personally very impressed with the design of the Samsung Galaxy S8. We will no doubt see an evolution of the company’s iconic design language, and perhaps an improved “Infinity Display”. It will be interesting to see if the Galaxy Note 8 will be bigger than the Galaxy S8+ or if the company will retain the same 5.7-inch display that we’ve seen with the past four Galaxy Note flagships.