Which are the top-earning mobile games?

Mobile games provide good revenue for their developers through in-app purchases made by players. That is the major revenue stream for mobile games. The money they rake in is billions of dollars.

According to new numbers that have emerged the world's top five highest-grossing mobile games are: Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact, Candy Crush Saga, and Roblox. Cumulatively, they are said to have earned about $5 billion in revenue in eight months of the year.

Mobile games are expected to bring $149 billion in revenue this year, up from $140 billion a year ago. Around 60% of that value, or $90 billion, will come from players in the top two markets, China and the United States.

Top honors for Honor of Kings

The numbers collated from Statista and AppMagic by researcher Jastra Kranjec said that Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile --- both from the stable of Tencent --- pull in more revenue than any other mobile game.

Till the end of August in 2022, Honor of Kings made over $1.3 billion in revenue, ranking as the top-grossing mobile game globally. Tencent's MOBA megahit reached 273 million downloads and over $8 billion in lifetime revenue this year.

PUBG Mobile, which for the record is banned in India, ranked second on the list of highest-grossing mobile games. The world's most popular mobile game by monthly active users grossed $1.2 billion --- a good $200 million more than the third-ranked Genshin Impact. "The two Tencent titles made over $2.5 billion in revenue this year, or more than Genshin Impact, Candy Crush Saga, and Roblox combined."

Genshin Impact players spent just over $1 billion on the game in eight months, and Candy crush Saga and Roblox round the top five list, with $758 million and $612 million in player spending respectively, according to the AppMagic data.

Overall, the average revenue per mobile games user is set to grow by 16% year-over-year, rising from $78.18 to $91.27. The number of people playing mobile games is expected to slip by 10% to 1.63 billion this year.