When is The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 RECAPS (Image credit: Disney) Catch up with the show so far with our recaps of The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 and The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian season 2 streaming on Disney Plus? The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3 is going to be released on Friday, November 13. After this week's episode mostly involved The Mandalorian blasting spiders and Baby Yoda eating some gross alien eggs, we're hoping next week's episode has a little more story to it.

This season's story arc is about the search for The Child's homeworld, but we're expecting to meet a bunch of existing Star Wars characters along the way, based on rumors we've heard in the run-up to the show's release.

But what time does The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 release on Disney Plus? New episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 are expected to release at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT every Friday. That's when you'll have to watch it if you want to avoid internet spoilers.

There are eight episodes in total this season, just like last year. Below, we'll explain when you can stream each one.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian released?

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 will be released on Friday, November 13, at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT.

The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule

Here's when every episode of The Mandalorian season 2 releases on Disney Plus, so you've got a full schedule of when new episodes are coming up

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 ('Chapter Nine'): October 30

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2 ('Chapter Ten'): November 6

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: November 13

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: November 20

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: November 27

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: December 4

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: December 11

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8: December 18