Western Digital releases new high-performance storage solutions for Middle East gamers

Western Digital has introduced three new WD_BLACK products to the MENA region, to help gamers expand their setups while offering no compromise on performance. The newly released products include the SN850 NVMe SD, AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in Card, and D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD.

The SN850 NVMe SSD taps into the performance of PCIe Gen4 technology to deliver fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model). There’s also an optional heatsink model with RGB lighting, with up to 2TB of capacity. The non-heatsink version is available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

For professionals who require even faster speeds and want to add a touch of RGB flair to their setups, the AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card is a great option (read our review here). In addition to customisable RGB lighting, this product is great for workflows that require even faster read/write speeds, such as editing 4k and 8k video footage.

Lastly, the D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is an optimal solution for gamers looking to streamline their setup. The dock offers fantastic speeds with NVMe technology, more capacity for games, and multiple ports for accessories – all powered by a single Thunderbolt 3 cord. It too features customisable RGB lighting to ensure that it matches your current RGB setup.

Pricing and availability

The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD is available in UAE for the prices below :

500 GB – Without Heatsink for 515 AED

500 GB – With Heatsink for 589 AED

1TB – Without Heatsink for 955 AED

1TB - With HeatSink for 1029 AED

2TB – Without Heatsink for 1765 AED

2TB - With Heatsink for 1839 AED

The WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card is available in UAE for the prices below:

1TB for 1100 AED

2 TB for 2019 AED

4 TB for 3675 AED

The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is available in UAE & KSA for the prices below: