Welcome to Get Fit for ‘23 on TechRadar!

Welcome to TechRadar’s Get Fit for ‘23! All week long, we’ll be publishing insightful stories and helpful articles designed to provide you with information and support to help you hit your health and fitness goals this year. If you spot a story with a green badge on it, like the one above, you'll know it’s full of advice to make sure you have a healthy, happy 2023.

If you have a health, wellness or fitness goal this year, we can help you take those crucial first steps. It doesn’t matter whether you want to run your first 5K, eat more healthily, smash a big fitness milestone or even spend less time on your phone – this week is for you.

What is Get Fit for ‘23?

Get Fit For ‘23 is a series of articles designed to help you make small, sustainable changes to your life which can help you stay healthy all year. This is not an initiative to help you lose a certain amount of weight, or hit an unachievable milestone in a very short time: this is all about small changes leading to an overall healthier life.

Research from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (opens in new tab) suggests most of us will quit our New Year’s Resolutions after just 17.8 days, and that’s why we’re doing this – to help you beat the odds. And of course, we take the time to highlight the tech which can help you along the way.

What's on the way this week?

We’ve tapped some of the most knowledgeable health and fitness professionals in the industry to help you hit your goals. Every morning, you can log onto TechRadar and find some great content designed to make you healthier and happier.

First up, our phones team has put together a comprehensive guide on how to spend less time on your phone this year, helping you use your devices rather than the other way around, and avoiding the trap of you becoming glued to social media.

However, later on this week, you can expect to find expert advice on a whole variety of topics:

Tips on exercise from Ross Edgley, an expert athlete, adventurer and co-star in the series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

A guide on how to use the best air fryers to help you whip up some healthy, tasty recipes you'll want to eat all year

Running for beginners by legendary ultra-marathoner Scott Jurek

Yoga tips from Apple Fitness+ yoga instructor Jessica Skye

How to use free guided audio workouts to help you hit your fitness goals

Reasons and cheap ways to get into new hobbies this year, like cycling and outdoor photography

And that's just a taster: there's even more to come. We’ve taken great care to ensure these articles are accessible and helpful for everyone, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned exerciser hoping to try something new this year.

Get ready to have an amazing year. It's time to Get Fit for '23!