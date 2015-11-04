Trending
The Huawei Watch is now available for discerning UK buyers

Cheaper than the Apple Watch, but only slightly

Huawei Watch On Sale in the UK

After being unveiled back in March, the much-anticipated Huawei Watch has finally hit British stores, with prices starting at £289.

The Android Wear-powered smartwatch is one of the most luxurious available, with a high-resolution 1.4-inch AMOLED screen, a speedy processor, and high-quality materials.

While prices start at £289 for the entry-level model with a leather strap, those with more expensive tastes can opt for either the stainless steel link or mesh models, which cost between £329 and £369.

If that's still too cheap for you there's also a rose gold model, which carries a price tag of £599.

Huawei Watch Design Options

That's expensive for a smartwatch – on a similar level to the Apple Watch – but as we acknowledged in our review it's also the most premium Android Wear device we've tested.

The Huawei Watch is available from Selfridges, Google Play Store and vMall.

