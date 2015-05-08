Samsung Gear VR for Galaxy S6 now available

You won't have to wait till the holidays for the new Samsung Gear VR Innovator Edition for S6, after all.

Pre-orders of the mobile VR headset went live at the end of April and now both Best Buy and Samsung are taking orders online.

The S6 Gear VR is selling for $199 (£199, about AU$251) and you can pick one up in store on May 15. There's no word yet on global availability.

Just like the first Gear VR needing a Note 4 to work, you'll have to hand over additional dough for a Samsung Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge for the VR experience to come alive.