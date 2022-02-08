Want an organic mattress for less? Avocado Green has up to $800 off today

Eco-conscious shoppers will love the new savings on offer at organic sleep brand Avocado Green, with every mattress in the brand’s range now on sale. That includes the new Eco Organic Mattress, reduced to $629 (was $699) when you use the discount code SAVE10 at checkout.

There’s 10% off the Avocado Green Mattress too, with a queen costing $1,439, but the biggest saving is up to $800 off latex and vegan latex mattresses. Prices start from $1,199, which is excellent for a breathable, organic latex mattress, but as both models are in the Final Sale section you won’t be able to return them for a refund and there’s no trial. So look at user reviews before buying.

Avocado makes some of the best mattresses for non-toxic sleep and offers trials ranging from 100 to 365 nights on its non-Final Sale beds, plus warranties from 10 years to Lifetime. There’s also 10% off bed frames and bedding in the brand’s Presidents' Day mattress sale when you use the code SAVE10 at checkout.

Avocado Green mattress sale: Save 10% sitewide

This sitewide discount is a good chance to save on organic mattresses and bedding, all designed to be non-toxic to boost your sleep health. There's a good range of products included in the Avocado Presidents' Day mattress sale. Use the discount code SAVE10 at checkout to claim your saving.

Avocado Green Latex Mattress: Up to $800 off at Avocado

The Latex and Vegan Latex Mattress use 9 inches of organic latex for support, cooling and bounce. These handmade beds are rated a 7.5 out of 10 for firmness, so they're a great choice for heavier bodies and stomach and back sleepers who need a firm bed for proper spinal alignment. Remember, all sales are final on these two.

Avocado has plenty of organic mattresses to pick from, including crib and kids mattresses (from $249). Hybrid options include the award-winning Avocado Green Original (from $1,099) as well as the new Eco Organic Mattress (from $699), now the cheapest fully organic mattress in America.

For the most luxurious offering in the brand’s range, check out the Organic Luxury Mattress (from $2,499) made using latex, mohair, hemp and silk and with comfort across five zones.

There’s free shipping and returns on all Avocado Green mattress orders, plus up to a year’s trial on eligible models; the more affordable Eco Organic Mattress has a 100-night trial.

As well as mattresses, Avocado makes one of the best mattress toppers for adding organic luxury to older beds, plus a range of organic pillows and mattress protectors to boost your sleep comfort.