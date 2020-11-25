Walmart is getting Xbox Series X Black Friday stock tonight – here's when

The Xbox Series X, that slippery fridge-shaped console that's so hard to get your hands on these days, is coming back to Walmart with some limited stock.

From 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Wednesday 25 November, you'll have the chance to nab an Xbox Series X console at Walmart for $499 – not exactly at a discount, but given general stock shortages we expect any budding next-gen gamers will take what they can get.

The lower-spec Xbox Series S console will be getting new stock at the same time, at a lower cost of $299, so if you fancy your chances better with a step-down model, it may be the one to go for.

Stock will seemingly be arriving at Walmart's online portal, though exact quantity is unsure, and we expect it to sell out relatively quickly. (We've also heard reports of scalpers using online bots to buy new stock en masse, but there's a chance you could be one of the lucky buyers to nab a unit.)

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are high-demand consoles right now, and for good reason. The flagship Series X allows for native 4K gaming, powerful 12 teraflop processing, and a Quick Resume feature for swiftly jumping from one game to another. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review – but the step-down Xbox Series S is worthy of note too.

There are a few key differences: the Xbox Series X has a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive that's capable of playing physical games and movies while the Xbox Series S does not; the Xbox Series X has a large 1TB SSD that can store, on average, around 16 games while the Xbox Series S has a 512GB SSD that only stores around four to five; and the Xbox Series X renders games in native 4K at 60 frames-per-second, while the Xbox Series S targets 1440p.

They have more in common than they do differences, though, and the cheaper model is worthy of being called an Xbox Series X deal in and of itself.

