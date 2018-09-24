Vote now for your favorite games of the year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2018

Voting has now opened in the 36th Golden Joystick Awards over at our sister publication GamesRadar.

The Golden Joysticks honor the people and products that have transformed the games industry in 2018 with a glitzy award ceremony.

This year's awards are being held on November 16 at London's Bloomsbury Big Top, with comedian Danny Wallace returning as the host.

Categories

Alongside the return of classic categories such as Most Wanted Game and 'Esports Game of the Year', two new categories have been added: Best Cooperative Game and Best Competitive Game. Voting closes on October 25.

In addition, there will be a brand-new dedicated one-week voting window for the Ultimate Game of the Year category. This will be held at the end of the voting period - running from October 26 until November 2.

Here are the categories you can vote for:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Audio

Best Indie Game

Best Competitive Game

Best Cooperative Game

Still Playing

Esports Game of the Year

Best VR Game

Studio of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

Where can you watch it?

Viewers will be able to watch the entire award ceremony live on GamesRadar on November 16.