Microsoft celebrates Avowed launch with London pop-up, but you'll have to hurry if you want to see it

An Avowed display featuring real fungi has appeared in London

It offers the chance to win some cool prizes...

...but won't be around for much longer!

Microsoft is celebrating the recent launch of Avowed with a striking interactive pop-up, the 'Bloomboard' on Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch, London.

Modeled after the striking, creeping Dreamsourge threat, the 'Bloomboard' is basically a large diorama featuring a real-life version of the corrupted hero from the game's cover art. It looks very striking, but is also filled with real fungi. This means that its appearance changes naturally, as mushroom begin to bloom and parts of the model begin to break down.

A wide variety of mushrooms have been used, including Pink, Golden, Summer and Yellow oyster, plus Lion's Mane and Pioppini mushrooms. That's not all, however, as there are also some cool prizes up for grabs.

You can see the display for yourself in a video from Xbox below.

Avowed's Dreamscourge is REAL | Bloomboard - YouTube Watch On

Eagle-eyed gamers will be able to locate a QR code hidden within the display and scanning it will let you enter a competition with goodies like Avowed game codes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships, and even some Xbox hardware up for grabs.

Regarding the marketing stunt, Xbox game marketing lead for the UK Samuel Bateman commented: "The Obsidian team has a long-standing reputation for building some of the most creative and diverse worlds within the RPG genre, and we’ve taken inspiration from them in recreating Avowed in the (decaying) flesh for fans here in London.

We’re looking forward to people coming to check out the installation and encourage them to pay close attention to what’s hidden within so that they can be in with a chance of winning some great gaming prizes.”

That said, the display is set to end today - so there's no that long to go if you want to get your hands on them! If you're nearby, there's no real reason not to pop down for one cheeky last-minute look.

Avowed released on February 18, 2025, and is currently available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It is also part of Xbox Game Pass.