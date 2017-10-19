Vodafone Passes give you unlimited data for your favourite apps

Are you always worried that your YouTube, Netflix or Spotify addiction will see you blast through your monthly data allowance? Well, Vodafone Passes have been unveiled to give you unlimited data for key apps.

There are four main passes available, grouped by type of app. There's the Video Pass, which is £9 per month (£7 initially as an intro offer) and includes Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, TV Player, Vevo and My5.

That means you'll be able to watch (stream and download) as much movie, TV and video content you want via those apps, with no further cost each month.

There's also the £5 per month Music Pass (Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Napster, Deezer, Soundcloud, Amazon Music) and Social Pass (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest), plus the £3 per month Chat Pass (WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook Messenger).

If all four passes take your fancy, you can save yourself £7 per month and opt for the Combi Pass, which includes everything above and will set you back £15.

The cost of the passes will be applied to your pay monthly plan, be it a handset or SIM-only tariff. They won't, however, be available for PAYG customers.

You'll be able to turn passes on and off each month via the Vodafone website or app, allowing you to fine-tune the offering to your usage.

Missing apps and low-usage users

The eagle-eyed among you will have spotted that there are some big names missing from these passes, with the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4 and Snapchat not appearing.

The good news is that Vodafone is still in negotiations with a number of companies, so we could well see more apps added to these passes before the service launches next month.

Alongside Passes, Vodafone has also launched Pay As You Go 1 for customers who rarely use their phones, allowing them to pay no more than £1 per day for basic usage.

With tariffs at 20p per call, 20p per text and 20p per 5MB of data, it won't take long to run up a £1 bill in a day, but once you hit that cap you'll get unlimited calls and texts, plus 500MB of data for the rest of the day.

For those who manage to push past the 500MB limit, you'll be able to purchase another 500MB (for the day) for £1.

If you don't use your phone at all in a day, you won't pay anything for that day.