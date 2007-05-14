Sony expands AV receiver range

Sony is expanding its AV line-up with three new models: the STR-DG510 , STR-DG710 and STR-DG910 . Each offer automatic set-up, a one-button operation system, and connections for portable music players and wireless networks.

The new AV receivers are designed to "form the perfect hub" for any home entertainment system. They follow on from the range of ES receivers Sony released last year.

The models are aimed at a wide audience, from novice flat screen TV buyers to committed gamers. And Sony has designed them to be as simple as possible to use.

Connectivity

The new models all feature Sony's DM Port system. This makes it possible to connect your mobile phone, portable media player or computer to the receiver and play the sound through the speakers.

They also offer one-cable connection between receiver and TV, via HDMI switching.

Sony's new Bravia Theatre Sync technology is built into these models. So if you buy either the STR-DG710 and STR-DG910, you'll also be able to control your whole Sony system - DVD player, receiver and TV - using one remote control.

The three new models are: