Flash memory drive with anti-virus built in

We've seen plenty of peculiar USB devices from the Far East, including the likes of the USB Sushi Drive and the USB Humping Dog , so it's a relief to come across an odd product that actually appears useful for once. The Virus Chaser USB from Korean firm Digiworks both looks pretty and has a trick up its sleeve.

As the name suggests, the 4GB 100,000 won (£56) chunk of flash memory includes measures to check data for intruding malware. In this case, the anti-virus software in question is the reasonably popular (in Asia) Virus Chaser from Bizet.

Increasing awareness

Digiworks is touting the added functionality as a 'virus vaccine,' which is unlikely to be as omnipotent as it sounds, but at least it's a welcome step, even if all it does is to increase the security awareness of the typical PC user.

Best of all - if you're some kind of freak, that is - are the fashion suggestions put forward on the product webpage, which include wearing the Virus Chaser USB as a pendant or purchasing two to use as uber-nerdy earrings.