Troubleshooting in Boat's audio products has become easy - Here's how

Home-grown audio wearables brand Boat has become the first one in India to launch a companion app for all hearables under its audio belt. The new in-house developed 'Boat Hearables App’ comes with features including self-diagnostics mode that makes troubleshooting easier. It helps to address issues related to bluetooth Connectivity, MIC status, speaker status and battery health in the device with just a single click.

Additionally, the app also provides an easy way to customize the hearable’s button functions settings and download over-the-air software updates, the company said.

Sameer Mehta - Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at Boat said: "This is the first time that an Indian audio brand is launching a companion app for all hearables under its audio belt. The self-diagnostics mode is an industry first and will instantly resolve issues at the tap of a button. We are looking to bring and add cool & exciting features in the coming months."

Users can download the app from Google Play Store (opens in new tab) and sync with Boat bluetooth earphones for the newest update. iOS version will also be available in coming months. The company said the self-diagnostics mode is only available on Rockerz 330 Pro and Rockerz 333 Pro as of now.

The company said that in the first launch phase of the app, customers can connect and configure their hearables and troubleshoot any issues they face. In the coming weeks, Boat said, it would come up with updates, including support for all its legacy and latest personal audio devices. In the second phase of the app, Boat will also be adding personalized audio profiles, custom EQ options, integrated streaming services, and HD audio personalizer. The app is said to be designed & developed in-house at Boat Labs - its own R&D centre situated in Bengaluru.

Boat is slowly moving its manufacturing from China to India to tap into government's proposed product linked incentive (PLI) scheme for wearable makers. Boat, and contract electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) have together for a joint venture to manufacture Bluetooth-enabled audio devices here at Noida. Since the first quarter of FY 2022, many Boat products within the Rockerz, Bassheads and Airdopes product ranges, as well as within the accessories (including cables and power banks) are being manufactured in India, the company said.