Top 5 deals from Jumbo at GITEX Shopper 2018

GITEX Shopper 2018 is well underway with a plethora of products marked down in price and plenty of freebies bundled along with them. Leading retailer, Jumbo, is back with exciting offers, flash sales and a nifty Play & Win online game where consumers can win AED 100 in cash every hour and a 65-inch Sony TV daily.

We’ve sifted through a slew of deals to bring you our top picks from Jumbo

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) + Samsung 32-inch HD LED TV

The latest and greatest Galaxy device from Samsung is one of the most powerful (and expensive) phones on the market today. It has a gigantic 6.4-inch screen with a whopping 128GB of storage and is powered by the speedy Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6GB of RAM. The phablet also features a massive 4,000 mAh battery and an S-Pen that now doubles as a bluetooth remote.

While the price may have seemed daunting at launch, Jumbo is sweetening the deal by throwing in a Samsung branded LED TV for AED 3,899.

2. Huawei P20 Pro + Bluetooth earpiece + Power bank + Selfie stick + Branded backpack

Huawei’s latest flagship has been turning heads since its launch earlier this year and has seen the Chinese firm convincingly take on the likes of Apple and Samsung. The triple camera setup on the rear of the P20 Pro provides great flexibility - and an excellent low-light mode - while the battery life comfortably gets through a day. Then there's the eye-catching, two-tone finish on the rear which really sets the P20 Pro apart from the competition.

There’s no doubt that this is the best phone Huawei has ever made and you can pick it up for a discounted price of AED 2,399 at Jumbo with a ton of freebies including a bluetooth earpiece, power bank, selfie stick and a branded backpack.

3. Sony 55-inch X85 4K TV + AED 100 Gift voucher

Launched earlier this year, Sony’s latest X85 is an attractive TV that brings Sony’s excellent video processing at a more affordable price. It sports a HDR-capable 4K LCD panel, decent sound quality and a slew of built-in smart TV features.

Jumbo has discounted the price to AED 3,799 and is throwing in a gift voucher worth AED 100.

4. Microsoft Surface Pro i5/8GB/256GB

The Surface Pro is the perfect cross between a tablet and a fully functional laptop and continues to maintain its lead in the 2-in-1 laptop market. With a speedy performance, ample battery life and versatile accessories, the Surface Pro retains our Recommended award.

At Jumbo, you can pick up this impressive piece of tech for a marked down price of just AED 4,699.

5. ASUS VivoBook Classic

This 15.6-inch laptop brings respectable power at an affordable price tag. It packs in an i3 Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB internal hard drive and 2GB dedicated graphics memory. This is an all-around reliable laptop that Jumbo is exclusively offering for just AED 1,499.