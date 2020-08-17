Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 includes a fitting tribute to Tenacious D rocker

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has already got us pretty excited, but it looks like Tenacious D fans will be even more jazzed as Jack Black will apparently be a playable character.

The famous actor will take on the role of Office Dick, a made-up unlockable skater who’s been a mainstay in the best Tony Hawk games. As seen on Reddit, an image of Jack Black dressed as a rather dapper-looking officer was found in the game’s files after dataminers delved into the code of the recently released Warehouse demo.

We know that Jack Black is good friends with Tony Hawk, as the pro skater has appeared on the School of Rock actor’s YouTube channel more than a couple of times. He also played a preview of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 once the game was revealed, so there’s definitely scope for Jack to make a cameo in the game.

This is just a tribute. (Image credit: Activision)

Jack Black is also set to star in Psychonauts 2, and has lent his vocal talents to one of the game’s psychedelic levels. The game is due to appear in 2021 and will be part of Xbox Game Pass.

Black has also appeared in Brutal Legend, a heavy metal inspired adventure which was released in 2009 and featured voice acting from Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister and Ozzy Osbourne.

Halfpipe hero

Activision’s promising reboot of the classic skating series arrives on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game’s soundtrack was recently revealed, and it thankfully features all the favorites you remember, as well as a number of brand-new songs. Sadly, Avril Lavigne’s Sk8r Boi did not make the cut.