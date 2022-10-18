Three new iPads could land today, alongside iPadOS 16

Audio player loading…

If you’ve been holding out for a new model of the iPad Pro then your wait might almost be over, as it looks likely that the iPad Pro 2022 line will be announced sometime today (October 18).

That’s according to Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), who has an excellent track record for Apple information, and while he’s the only source specifically pointing to today, others suggest the launch should be imminent too.

Multiple leakers have said that the iPad Pro 2022 will land in October, for example, and Gurman has also noted (opens in new tab) that most iPad Pro configurations are now out of stock at many Apple stores across the US; with shipping estimates slipping into November for some models online.

That’s notable because Apple would be unlikely to have stock issues with these models, so the fact that the company has allowed them to go out of stock suggests they’re about to be replaced.

And on top of all that, Apple has a tendency to announce new products on Tuesdays, with the iPad Pro 2021 line announced on a Tuesday, for example. As such, while we can’t be certain that today is the day when we’ll see the iPad Pro 2022 line, it’s looking very likely, and if not today then we’ll probably see these slates very soon anyway.

Analysis: a new basic iPad and iPadOS 16.1 as well

The iPad Pro 11 (2022) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) might not be the only things Apple is about to announce, as leaks suggest we’ll see a new standard iPad (2022) as well, so there could be new options at both ends of Apple’s tablet line.

Plus, we’re still waiting for the finished release of iPadOS 16 – or rather iPadOS 16.1, as Apple is jumping straight to that for the final release. Leaks suggest that this will land in October, and announcing it alongside new hardware would make sense.

Of course, the actual shipping date of these new best iPad contenders and the availability of iPadOS 16.1 might come a bit later, but at the very least we might have those dates soon too. Don’t expect a big affair for this though – leaks suggest today’s announcement – if it happens in the next few hours – will be done via press release.