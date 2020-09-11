This tool means Apple and Microsoft can fully work together on your work devices

Organizations who have employees using a range of Apple products will soon be able to enjoy better integration with Microsoft services following a collaboration between Jamf and Microsoft’s Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS).

Jamf, which specialises in Apple Enterprise Management, lets IT departments secure and better manage Apple devices including Macs, iPads and iPhones across organizations. The new move will add in iOS Device Compliance and enable them to monitor users, while also ensuring that only approved machines and mobile devices along with apps are being used to access company data.

Device management has become increasingly important with more employees working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. With trends changing and growing numbers of workers moving from the office to home working, Jamf is enjoying a growth in its mobile device management services. It now supplies solutions for everything from the education and healthcare sectors through to retail businesses.

iOS device compliance

When the service rolls out later in the year employees will be able to register the devices they wish to use on a network by using Jamf iOS Device Compliance.

This ensures that only authorized users can access Microsoft Azure Active Directory applications such as Microsoft 365 apps and services. Using Microsoft’s Endpoint Manager, IT departments will then be able to offer Conditional Access to any iOS devices while restricting any that do not comply with their security criteria.

“Trends like employee technology choice programs and the consumerization of IT continue to grow, and organizations need management tools that can adapt and shift to hybrid environments,” said Brad Anderson, corporate vice president at Microsoft.

“With Microsoft and Jamf, IT teams can consolidate management of employee devices, while not losing the ability to provide key ecosystem-specific functionality.”