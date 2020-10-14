This Samsung Galaxy Watch deal drops to its lowest ever price for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day sale has arrived, and we've spotted a fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch. For a limited, Prime members can get the Samsung smartwatch on sale for $239.99. That's a $60 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Apple Watch alternative.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch features a sleek, attractive design and includes a stylish rotating bezel, which you can use to scroll through menus and apps. The health-focused smartwatch tracks activity, calories, and sleep and offers guided meditation and breathing exercises when things get stressful. The Galaxy Watch also keeps you connected with the ability to call, text, and receive notifications, and provides an impressive four-day battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy Watch and a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch. Amazon's Prime Day sale ends tonight at midnight PT, so you should snag this offer now before it's too late.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon

