This Roomba robot vacuum is now at its lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed 30% off the price of the iRobot Roomba J7+ robot vacuum, reducing it from $849.00 to just $599.00 – a record-low for the robovac, which is self-emptying. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

The best robot vacuums let you outsource the chore of floor cleaning completely, allowing you to put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

The iRobot Roomba J7+ is the brand’s latest robot vacuum and uses artificial intelligence to detect and identify obstacles, such as a charging cable left on the floor or a sock that’s escaped on its journey from the laundry basket to the washing machine. The robot vacuum will navigate around these obstacles to ensure your floors are still vacuumed and the obstacle doesn’t end up tangled in the brush roller.

Today's best Roomba robot vacuum deals in the US

iRobot Roomba J7+ robot vacuum: $849.00 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - Amazon has knocked 30% off the cost of this Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, which can map your home and lets you specify which rooms you want cleaned, and when. This is a new record-low price for the Roomba J7+ beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this robot vacuum deal.

iRobot Roomba J7 robot vacuum: $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - You can also save 39% on the cost of the standard version of the Roomba J7. This model doesn’t come with the self-emptying base station, so you will need to empty its dust canister yourself. However, just like the J7+, this is a record-low price for iRobot’s latest robot vacuum and we don’t know how long the deal will last, so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

The iRobot Roomba J7+ is the brand’s mid-range robot vacuum, which sits below the iRobot Roomba S9+ . While it doesn’t offer the same level of suction power as its older sibling, it’s the smartest robovac the brand has produced to date. The Roomba J7 uses your phone’s location to identify when you’ve gone out, and only then starts cleaning, so it won’t interrupt you while you’re at home.

The robot vacuum will return to its charging base when the battery needs topping up and is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can use your voice to control it as well as the app on your smartphone.

