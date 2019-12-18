This robot vacuum is 50% off at Amazon and ships in time for Christmas

If you're looking for a last-minute deal on a robot vacuum, then you've come to the right place. Right now, Amazon has the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum cleaner on sale for $135. That's a massive $145 discount and the lowest price we've found for the self-charging vacuum.



The Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum cleaner features a compatible app so you can schedule cleanings from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control. The Deebot 500 can transition from carpets to hard floors and features a max cleaning mode for particularly troublesome messes. The vacuum also automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low, so it's always ready to go.



A robot vacuum would make an excellent gift for anyone on your list, and lucky for you this particular deal will arrive before Christmas day. Sunday is the last day for free delivery to ensure your items get there by Christmas Eve, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $143.99 at Amazon

