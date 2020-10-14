This rather average laptop defied logic to become a best-seller on Amazon Prime Day

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop - $299.99 from BestBuy

At the time of writing, Amazon’s best selling laptop for Amazon Prime Day (based on updates to the most popular product per category listings) is the Apple MacBook Air at just under $900.

However, the second best-selling model came as a serious surprise in the shape of the Ryzen-powered Acer Aspire 5 , which is usually given barely any airtime thanks to superior Intel-powered equivalents.

At $360, the Aspire 5 ( A515-43-R19L ) doesn’t have the usual hallmarks of a chart topper and the deal isn't even any good. Amazon sold the exact same model in July 2019 for $269, which goes to show that all deals are not created equal.

Sure, it comes with an AMD Ryzen CPU, but it is a dual-core model rather than a faster quad-core one.

The fact it comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB PCIe SSD is questionable to say the least, as it means Windows will likely compete for resources with your applications, making your computer feel less nippy.

It's also worth noting that this is a bulky laptop at almost 1.8kg and comes with Windows 10 S, with an easy upgrade route to Windows 10 Home.

In fairness, we do love the fact that it has a backlit keyboard, Alexa compatibility (alongside Microsoft’s Cortana) and a full 15.6-inch IPS full HD display.

