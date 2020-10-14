This Prime Day deal will get you a sick ultrawide gaming monitor for cheap

Once you start playing the best PC games on an Ultrawide monitor, you're never going to want to go back, doubly so if you can find one with a high refresh rate and G-Sync – this Prime Day deal on the LG 34GL750 will get you all of the above for just $449 in the US.

Now, this Ultrawide monitor is limited to a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080, so it's not the sharpest Ultrawide on the block, but with a 144Hz refresh rate, the fast frame rates will be more than worth it.

LG 34GL750-B 34-inch curved gaming monitor: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $190 on this 34-inch curved gaming monitor from LG. That leaves us with a $449.99 price tag, an excellent deal for an Ultrawide this feature-rich. You're getting a Full HD 2560 x 1080 IPS display here, with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 as well.

With this Amazon Prime Day deal, you're getting pretty much every desired feature in a modern gaming laptop. If you're playing super-fast FPS games, you're going to love both the wider field of view and the faster frame rates. And, if you just want to absorb yourself in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, the 2,560 x 1,080 resolution will be much easier to run than something like a 3,440 x 1,440 Ultrawide. And it'll be just as immersive, too.

Even if you're not in the US, we included some gaming monitor deals down below, so you can get your hands on an awesome gaming monitor for cheap, no matter where you're located.