This Prime Day deal saves you 20% on a popular smart security camera

Want to keep an eye on your home but don’t want to deal with wires and plugs? Pick up a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (or two, or three) with this 20% off Amazon Prime Day deal. (Not in the US? Check below for deals in your region.)

The Stick Up Cam Battery is a security camera that plays nice with your phones, tablets, and select Echo devices, allowing you to watch in 1080p HD video and, with the included speaker, chat through the Cam battery. If you want to record and save footage, you’ll need to sign up for a Ring Protect Plan subscription.

You can mount the Stick Up Cam Battery on a wall with the included bracket, or buy a ceiling mount separately. You can slip out the rechargeable battery pack even after mounting.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: $99 $79 on Amazon

Pick up this Amazon Stick Up Cam for 20% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Stick Up Cam is a battery-powered security camera that works in and out of your home, which you can watch on your phone, tablet, or select Echo devices – and record footage with a Ring Protect Plan subscription.View Deal

Other security camera deals

Looking for Amazon Prime Day deals on different smart security cameras? Here's others we've found across the internet:

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free 2-Camera Security System 2K with HDR: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save 40%. The Arlo Pro 3 indoor/outdoor security camera system is a reliable and affordable way to set-up your own home security system. It's feature-rich as well, with color night vision, a 160° view and 2-way audio, as well as a built-in spotlight and siren to chase would-be intruders away.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $199 $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale during Amazon Prime Day for just $69.99. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the easy-to-install video doorbell that comes with two interchangeable faceplates so you can match your security with your home.

View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery deals elsewhere

Here are Ring Stick Up Cam Battery deals in your region:

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.