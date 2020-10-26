This PC case deal will let you build your own Xbox Series X fridge, but way more powerful

The NZXT H1 is a mini-ITX PC case that looks more than a little like the Xbox Series X. And while the case itself costs almost as much as the entire next-gen console, it's a great way to get started on a truly premium PC build, and you can save a bit of cash with this early Black Friday deal.

Right now on Amazon, you can save $30 on the NZXT H1, bringing the price down to $389. That's still a lot for a PC case, but when you consider that the thing includes a 140mm AIO liquid cooler and a 650W PSU, it's hard to argue.

Small form-factor PC cases typically cost more to begin with, as they're seen as more of a luxury than the bulky Mid or Full Tower cases you might imagine when you think of the best gaming PCs.

There is an included power supply, as well, though it is limited to 650W. That's still a pretty decent power supply and should be more than enough for most people. However, if you want to build a PC with a beefy GPU like the RTX 3080 or something – if it will even fit in there – you can replace it with a higher capacity power supply, as it's compatible with any SFX power supply.

NZXT H1: $419 $389 at Amazon

The NZXT H1 is one of the smallest PC cases we've ever used, but with its sleek appearance, front-mounted USB-C and included AIO cooler and power supply, it's an excellent case to build in – you'll just want to make sure you use components that will fit.

