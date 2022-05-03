This new ZTE phone looks like an attractive spin on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is arguably the most attractive-looking smartphone on the market... at the moment. But it sounds like a new device could launch and steal its thunder.

Rumors suggest that the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will launch soon, and a new leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo (and shared via a Twitter user below) has given us an idea of what the device will look like.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra looks so incredibly beautiful when looked at the front side, but I'm not sure about that rear side because that camera housing looks kinda scary to me... pic.twitter.com/9d2H09FoErMay 2, 2022 See more

The phone in the image bears more than a passing resemblance to the recent Samsung phone with a flat top and bottom edge and super curvy sides. The camera bump on the rear is huge, housing three lenses, and there's what looks like a giant volume rocker too.

But the Samsung has something the ZTE doesn't, and that's a front-facing camera that takes away from the screen space. That's right, it seems that the Axon 40 Ultra will get an under-display camera sensor, so the screen is completely unbroken from top to bottom.

We've seen this feature in a few phones now, particularly from ZTE, and it's something Samsung has tried with its Galaxy Z Fold 3. But so far, it hasn't worked perfectly, with images looking cloudy or foggy. Hopefully, ZTE has upgraded its under-display camera for its new Ultra phone, but we'll wait until we've used it to say for sure.

The handset is expected to launch soon, and we'll have to see if its feature-set is as similar to the Galaxy as its design.