This Cyber Monday electric scooter and skateboard sale is wheelie good

Cyber Monday deals are flying, and you can be too (well, almost) thanks to Boosted's electric scooter and skateboard sale.

The discounted items include the Boosted Rev, one of the best electric scooters you can buy, as well as several electric skateboards including the Boosted Stealth, the top-end model and the Mini X, a more affordable smaller board.

So if Cyber Monday was going to be your opportunity to ditch walking and become an electric vehicle superhero, these deals, some of which knock hundreds off the asking price of the boards, are great for you.

Cyber Monday electric scooter and skateboard deals

Boosted Rev: $1,599 $1,199 at Boosted

This is one of the best electric scooters you can buy right now, so if you've been looking for a top-end electric vehicle this Cyber Monday deal is for you. Electric scooters are only going to get more popular, and you can get on board now.

Boosted Stealth: $1,599 $1,199 at Boosted

This is Boosted's most premium electric skateboard, with high top speeds, a sturdy yet flexible build and a decent range before the battery runs out. It was rather pricey before, compared to your average skateboard, but this price makes it tempting.

Boosted Plus: $1,399 $1,049 at Boosted

If you don't need all the high-end trappings of the Stealth, you can save a bit of extra cash with this brilliant electric board. While the price difference has been shrunk for Cyber Monday, this is still the best value pick.

Boosted Mini X: $999 $749 at Boosted

The Boosted Mini X is the company's more affordable offering (beaten only by the cheaper Mini S, which sold out almost immediately after the sales began). Its top speed isn't as big as its siblings, but the battery life is similar.

Not in the US? Here are the best Boosted prices in your region. Remember to check out the legality of electric vehicles in your region before putting down money, though.