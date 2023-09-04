Levy Plus review: a city commuter that can handle rough roads

The Levy Plus looks every bit the part of a commuter e-scooter, designed for city streets and convenience. But while it looks sleek, portable, and minimalist, it’s much more robust than it seems, able to handle rougher situations – like gravel paths and dirt roads – with ease thanks in large part to its thick 10-inch tires.

Levy Plus: Two-minute review

When you have an electric scooter like the Levy Plus that straddles the line between two worlds, you have to pay attention. To this day, the best electric scooter I’ve ever tested is the NIU KQi3 Pro whose thick tires and incredibly smooth performance trumps everything else in my opinion, including the fact that it is a chunky and hefty piece of kit.

And this offering from Levy is giving it a good run for its money with a sleeker, more portable design.

Honestly, the Plus may have found the sweet spot here. While the KQi3 Pro’s tires are slightly smaller and 2.5 inches fatter, Levy’s offering opted for ones that are slightly bigger in diameter and a touch thinner, which may have allowed the company’s engineers to give it a slimmer body. So what you have is a sleek city commuter with tires that are thick and big enough to offer that level of traction and shock absorption you might expect from some off-road e-scooters. That alone is enough to recommend it.

But that isn’t the only sweet spot it’s found. The Levy Plus is blissfully mid-range, but not in a mediocre sort of way. I wouldn’t call it one of the best budget electric scooters around, for example, but it certainly won’t burn a massive hole in your bank account, which makes it a great candidate for the best electric scooter for students list. It’s not the lightest, but it’s not bulky either. It’s also simplistic in its design but has trims of blue or green, depending on the colorway you pick, to keep it from looking too boring. And, while it doesn’t have many extra frills, it does have all the basic features covered.

If all that doesn’t give it a strong case to take over that coveted top spot, then I don’t know what will.

Assembly is easy as well, and fairly intuitive if it isn’t the first e-scooter you’ve put together. I need only install the LED display and the handlebars then slot in the removable battery and charge it, as with many electric scooters these days. Thank god I didn’t have to sweat over having to thread the brake cable, which I’ve had difficulty with in the past due to my lacking upper body strength.

In fact, as long as everything is secure, and there’s some juice left in the battery, you can take this baby out for its first ride within 30 minutes post-unboxing.

Taking the Levy Plus in and out of indoor places like your home and your office – and in and out of your car – is also effortless. Because the battery is at the stem, it is a little front-heavy. At 32 lbs (14.5kg), it’s also heavier than those electric scooters who prioritize portability over everything else.

But fold it up, and you can haul it up/down the stairs, in the trunk of your car, or aboard buses and trains with one hand. Although if you are planning to take it on your bus/train commutes, be sure to have enough time to fold it up. The folding mechanism, unfortunately, is a little cumbersome and a three step process – to fold it, you have to pull a latch, unlock, and secure the stem in place on the back bumper. And to unfold, you have to push the back bumper, pull the stem up, snap it in place, secure the lock, and finally replace the latch.

I found the whole process to be inconvenient at first, but after using it for a week or so, it did become second nature. Although whether or not that saved me more time is questionable.

The Levy Plus feels sleek but rugged in a way, probably due to its big, fat tires and its mostly gray on black finish. I did like that it has trims of baby blue, as that just gave it a bit more personality. The handlebars also have a lot of texture on them for maximum grippage, but let me tell you from experience that if you plan on taking 20-minute or longer commutes with it, you would be wise to invest in proper gloves as they will hurt your hands after a while.

Luckily, the dash is simple – not to mention decently visible in full daylight – and there are only two buttons (the power button and the drive mode-slash-headlight button) that are within easy reach, meaning that changing speed modes and turning on your lights won’t put more strain on your hands and wrists.

The deck is also made for off-roading, offering a lot of grip that extends on the bumper. However, this is still a city commuter at the end of the day, and its sleek nature means that the deck is not the most spacious. Also, bizarrely, the stem is prone to scratches, which was frustrating for me. At least the kickstand is nice and long and stable so I won’t have to worry about my cat, Arrow, knocking it down whenever he boards it and daydreams about going vroom-vroom.

Speaking of which, the Levy Plus may only have a 350W motor, but I found that it actually picks up the pace surprisingly quickly, whatever driving mode it’s on – like most e-scooters, it’s got beginner, eco, and sport. Adding to its performance appeal is the fact that it doesn’t require a kickstart.

Levy doesn’t highly publicize the Levy Plus’ hill grade rating, and that’s probably because it’s on the low end. Taking this up a 15-degree hill grade, it did struggle to stay above 5mph, although I have found that its big, fat tires have enough traction on them to help it along, albeit only a little.

They’re really the highlight of this model, if I’m being honest. These 10-inch tires – my review unit has the tubed tires, but you can get it with solid ones if you don’t want to have to worry about flats – are simply terrific in terms of traction and shock absorption. I rode this over well-kept roads as well as gravel paths and pothole-riddled dirt paths, and it stayed smooth. And, it handled loose soil like an off-road champ – not once did I fear faceplanting.

That’s especially with its rear disc and front e-brakes being so snappy, responsive and powerful, making them the second highlights on this e-scooter. I have found the back fender brake a bit wanting, but still, I loved riding it fast knowing that I’m still riding it safely , despite my pathetic reflexes. The brakes on this are, again, something you’d expect from off-road electric scooters, as well as premium ones that will set you back a lot more than $750 / £560.

Levy Plus: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $749 / £560 / AU$1,095

$749 / £560 / AU$1,095 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

That leads me to the price. The Levy Plus also sits in the mid-range in terms of pricing, retailing at $749 / £560 / AU$1,095, which isn’t bad. I’ve seen pricier electric scooters that deliver less than what it offers, although something like an anti-theft system would have been a nice extra to make it an even better value.

Putting that price in perspective, the NIU KQi3 Pro has a $799 (£699, ‎AU$1,279) price of entry, and that has anti-theft, a longer range of 31 miles, and a top speed of 20mph – not to mention a more powerful motor. But, again, it’s also bigger and heavier. What you’re paying instead for the Levy Plus is the privilege of portability.

Levy lists its UK and Australian pricing on its website, but it must be noted that it says in its FAQs that “international shipments will only be allowed for products crossing physical borders by ground transit, such as between the US and Canada.” If you live in Europe or the Asia-Pacific region, I would contact Levy before purchasing this.

Value: 4 / 5

Levy Plus: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motor: 350W Top speed: 20mph (32kph) Range: 20 miles (32km) Braking system: Rear disc brake, front e-brake, and back fender brake Weight: 30 lbs (13.6kg) Max load capacity: Not specified

Should you buy the Levy Plus?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value Its mid-range price combined with its portability and performance makes it a great value purchase. 4 / 5 Assembly Assembly is so easy and straightforward even e-scooter newbies won’t have an issue with it. 5 / 5 Design It has touches of color, and it’s sleek, portable and robust, but folding can be cumbersome. 4 / 5 Performance The motor isn’t all that powerful, but the big, fat tires and the snappy brakes make up for it big time. 4.5 / 5 Avarage rating This is a fantastic e-scooter that deserves a high rank in our top e-scooters list. 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You want a smooth yet affordable ride

The Levy Plus is affordable and offers a smooth ride thanks to its great traction, excellent shock absorption and snappy start.

Your daily commute has bumpy sections

Because of its big, fat tires, it will see you through uneven roads as well as gravel and dirt paths without breaking a sweat.

You’re a student who needs something safe

Those snappy and responsive breaks mean that you’ll be safe going from one class to another, and while it isn’t cheap, it also won’t break the bank.

Don't buy it if...

You live on a hill

Unfortunately, the Levy Plus will struggle on inclines with a 15-degree or higher hill grade.

You want something very lightweight

It isn’t the heaviest e-scooter I’ve tested, but it also not exactly what I would call lightweight – although folding it up does make it easy to carry with one hand.

You’re on a tight budget

Though it’s not expensive, if you’re looking for something under $400/£400, there are other options out there.

Levy Plus: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Levy Plus Riley Scooters RS3 NIU KQi3 Pro Price: $749 / £560 / AU$1,095 $926 / £749 (about AU$1,350) $799 / £699 / ‎AU$1,279 Motor: 350W 350W 700W Top speed 20mph (32kph) 15mph (25kmh) 20mph (32kmh) Range: 20 miles (32km) 15.5 miles (25km) 31 miles (50km) Braking system: Rear disc brake, front e-brake, and back fender brake Disk, E-ABS, and Pedal brakes Dual Disc Brake (Front & Rear) + Regenerative braking Weight: 30 lbs (13.6kg) 30.8 lbs (14kg) 44.75 lbs (20kg) Max load capacity: Not specified 264 lbs (120kg) 265 lbs (120kg)

If our Levy Plus review has you considering other options, here are two more to consider...

Riley Scooters RS3

The Riley Scooters RS3’s innovative folding design puts other electric scooters’ portability claims to shame. It also delivers a snappy and smooth performance. Read our full Riley Scooters RS3 review

NIU KQi3 Pro

The NIU KQi3 Pro blew us away at first ride with its impressive shock absorption (due to those fat tires), spacious deck, and powerful performance. Read our full NIU KQi3 Pro review

How I tested the Levy Plus

Spent a few weeks testing the Levy Plus

Rode it on paved paths as well as rougher trails and hilly roads

Tested its performance and features in real-world scenarios

With LA being an e-scooter-friendly city, I was able to use the Levy Plus as my mode of travel for commutes to friends’ houses and for running errands. I rode it up and down a hill, testing its brakes in the process, and on gravel and loose dirt roads, seeing if its tires are able to offer enough traction and how good (or bad) its ability is to absorb shock.

Of course, I tested its battery life as well. And, while there aren't a lot of features here, I made sure to test the basic ones that it does offer.

I've been a regular electric scooter user for years and have tested and reviewed many of the top models on the market for different publications, including TechRadar and T3.

First reviewed August 2023