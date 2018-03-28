Third-party Nintendo Switch docks are reportedly bricking consoles

If you’re currently using a third-party Nintendo Switch dock, particularly ones from Nyko, you should probably stop. Kotaku reports that third-party Nintendo Switch docks are bricking consoles following Nintendo’s recent 5.0 Switch firmware update.

Kotaku cites several sources from Reddit and Nintendo’s own forums reporting that since this most recent numbered update, Switch docks from Nyko, FastSnail and Insignia are causing system errors. These errors range from rendering the console unable to turn on to losing all game save data.

Both Nyko and Nintendo have responded to Kotaku, confirming that they’re aware of these issues. Specifically, Nintendo supplied the following statement:

“Unlicensed products and accessories do not undergo Nintendo’s testing and evaluation process. They might not work at all with our game systems, and they could have compatibility problems with certain games, the Nintendo Switch system itself, and other licensed accessories and peripherals.”

Essentially, following one of its own Switch system updates that has rendered several consoles inert after they came in contact with these third-party docks, Nintendo is asking you to only use its own dock accessory. Naturally, this isn't cheap – it costs $89 / £79 / AU$129, whereas most third-party docks call for far less cash.

Here’s hoping that Nintendo soon releases a more compact, sensible and less egregiously expensive docking station for its immensely popular console. Sadly, something tells us we shouldn’t hold our breath.