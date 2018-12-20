These flying Star Wars drones are going for 70% off before Christmas

Propel’s Star Wars Quadcopters lets you reenact the greatest space battles with drones that fire freaking lasers.

Normally, these ultra-cool fliers ask for a steep $129.99 starting price, but B&H Photo is selling them all for only $40 apiece.

Propel Star Wars Tie Advanced X1 Quadcopter: $129 $39 at B&H Photo

Go with the dark side and call your friends Rebel scum (optional) as you shoot them down with this replica of Darth Vader’s Tie Advanced X1. Save an even greater $90 off on this drone while your at it.View Deal

With these drones going for a much lower price, it’ll be much cheaper to buy them in bulk for your friends and family to really get a game of aerial laser tag going.

Alternatively, Propel built its Star Wars drones to be easy to fly and learn with, including a flight simulator built into its accompanying smartphone app. So, you can’t really ask for a drone better designed for beginners.