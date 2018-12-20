These flying Star Wars drones are going for 70% off before Christmas

Propel’s Star Wars Quadcopters lets you reenact the greatest space battles with drones that fire freaking lasers.
Normally, these ultra-cool fliers ask for a steep $129.99 starting price, but B&H Photo is selling them all for only $40 apiece.
Propel Star Wars T-65 X-Wing Star Fighter Quadcopter:
$119 $39 at B&H Photo
Fly under the flag of the Rebel Alliance with this excellent rendition of the iconic T65 X-Wing that’s currently going for a $80 discount.View Deal
Propel Star Wars Tie Advanced X1 Quadcopter:
$129 $39 at B&H Photo
Go with the dark side and call your friends Rebel scum (optional) as you shoot them down with this replica of Darth Vader’s Tie Advanced X1. Save an even greater $90 off on this drone while your at it.View Deal
Propel Star Wars 74-Z Speeder Bike Quadcopter Bike Quadcopter:
$129 $39 at B&H Photo
A flying hoverbike might not make sense, but who cares. This is the perfect version of Propel’s drones to fly through a forest to recreate the chase scene on Endor. Plus there's a $90 discount that's hard to pass up.View Deal
With these drones going for a much lower price, it’ll be much cheaper to buy them in bulk for your friends and family to really get a game of aerial laser tag going.
Alternatively, Propel built its Star Wars drones to be easy to fly and learn with, including a flight simulator built into its accompanying smartphone app. So, you can’t really ask for a drone better designed for beginners.
