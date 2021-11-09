These Eufy robot vacuums are at their lowest price ever in the Amazon early Black Friday sale

Detest vacuuming with a passion? Then outsource your floor cleaning to a robot vacuum and put your feet up instead. Amazon has slashed up to 37% off several Eufy robot vacuums as part of its early Black Friday sales , including the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S , reducing it to just £119.99 from £189.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region).

This is the best deal we’ve ever seen for the robot vacuums, beating the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, making the deals brilliant value. We recommend you snap up this robot vacuum deal now, as this will ensure due to the ongoing supply chain issues, it arrives in time for the festive period.

The best robot vacuums can be a pricey purchase, so we’ll be rounding up the best Black Friday vacuum deals and best Black Friday Roomba offers so you can spend time deciding which is the best robot vacuum for you rather than searching for deals. However, we may not see a better price during the official Amazon Black Friday sale , so you may want to buy now rather than wait for the day itself.

Today's best Eufy robot vacuum early Black Friday deals in the UK

Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S: £189.99 Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S: £189.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - Amazon has knocked 37% off the cost of Eufy’s entry-level robot vacuum cleaner. It can automatically adjust the suction power when moving to carpet from hard floors, and will last for up to 100 minutes before it needs recharging. However, as it's the brand’s most basic model, it can’t map your home or be controlled by an app or your voice assistant.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C: £219.99 Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C: £219.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - There’s also a 36% saving on the next-in-the-range robot vacuum cleaner from Eufy, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. It has the same Boost IQ feature, which will automatically increase the suction when it moves from hard floor to carpets, and 100 minute battery life, but builds on the 11S with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It can also map your home so it knows where it's cleaned, although these maps can’t be saved

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac G30 Edge: £399.99 Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac G30 Edge: £399.99 £229.99 at Amazon

Save £110 - Amazon has also knocked almost a third off this Eufy robot vacuum, which takes a more logical route around your home when cleaning compared to the 11S and 30C (above), which employ a random path. This ensures the robot vacuum is quicker and more efficient when cleaning floors. The G30 Edge also offers more powerful suction than its two more affordable siblings, making it best suited to those that want a more though clean on their carpets and hard floors.

