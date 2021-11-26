These Black Friday vacuum deals finally make robot cleaners affordable

It's no secret that the best robot vacuums are expensive bits of kit. The likes of iRobot, Shark and Roborock have made great technological strides in recent years with their premium cleaning hardware, but their innovation comes at the expense of, well, expense...

Luckily, retailers including Walmart and Amazon have slashed hundreds off the price of several top-end robot vacuums, like the iRobot Roomba i7 and Shark ION, making Black Friday as good a time as any to pick up one of these intelligent household helpers.

Put simply, these are some of the best Black Friday vacuum deals we've seen so far – but we'd recommend acting fast, as they won't last long.

Today's best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba i6+: $799.99 iRobot Roomba i6+: $799.99 $549 at Amazon

Save $250.99 - This is a great saving ahead of Black Friday on a very smart Roomba. The i6+ is particularly good at handling pet hair, and because it's self-emptying, it can keep cleaning your floors for up to 60 days all by itself. It can also learn your cleaning habits and suggest a custom schedule just for you. $250.99 is the biggest Roomba saving we've seen so far, so this one is worth taking advantage of.

$795 iRobot Roomba i7: $795 $599 at Walmart

Save $196 - Like the i6 before it, the Roomba i7 is one of iRobot's most advanced machines, with extra powerful suction for better cleaning on all floor surfaces. Walmart is currently offering almost $200 off the standalone vacuum, which is a great discount considering the four-figure price tags of its most premium robot cleaner competitors. The retailer is also offering a slightly more expensive bundle deal, which you'll find below.

$874.99 iRobot Roomba i7 bundle: $874.99 $649 at Walmart

Save $226 - Grab this top-tier Roomba at Walmart and you'll also get an extended two-year warranty, plus an accessory bundle containing extra edge sweeping brushes and filters. This model is particularly good for clearing up pet hair and dander. You can grab the standalone vacuum for just $599 at Walmart, too, if you're not enticed by the extras listed above.

Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL: $649.80 Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL: $649.80 $449.60 at Shark

Save $200 - This deal from Shark combines all the latest tools and technology needed for care-free home cleaning. As well as the excellent Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, you'll get two side brushes, a filter, a self-cleaning brushroll and a 90-day money back guarantee – all for $200 less than RRP.

$299.99 Shark ION Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $143 at Walmart

Save $156.99 - This is one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen this Black Friday, knocking over 50% off the original price of the Shark ION. It's suitable for carpets and hard floors, can be controlled from your phone or smart speaker and automatically detects edges and obstacles. At just $143, too, what's not to like?

$299.99 iRobot Roomba 692: $299.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $100.99 - This is one of the most affordable robot models around, but still offers personalized cleaning recommendations, supports Alexa voice commands, and is effective on both hard floors and carpets. With over $100 off, it's exceptional value for Black Friday.

$399.99 iRobot Roomba i3: $399.99 $299 at Amazon

Save $100.99 - Amazon is offering deep discounts on Roomba robot vacuums for Black Friday, including the mid-range i3. It's particularly good at tackling pet hair, and cleans in neat rows rather than roaming haphazardly across your floors.

Anker Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 Anker Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $127 at Walmart

Save $22 – This $22 discount might not sound great, but it still makes the Anker Eufy one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners you can buy right now. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean.

If you don't see a model or price you're looking for in any of the above deals, stay tuned to our Black Friday vacuum deals page for all the latest sales elsewhere.

Alternatively, if robot hardware isn't your thing, we've also picked out the best Black Friday deals on Shark and Dyson vacuums, too.

