These are five Black Friday offers we think make great Christmas presents

Black Friday through to Cyber Monday can actually feel fairly stressful if you are seeking out the perfect Christmas present, but we've plucked out five deals we think will make Santa very popular.

Let's start with the Amazon Echo. The Amazon Echo is down to £119, and the introduction of a very decent speaker and the brilliant Alexa assistant technology make it worth a punt at that price. If you already have a good sounds system then the Echo Dot at £39.99 brings the Alexa functionality and plugs into your existing setup.

If you have a loved one that wants to watch the latest TV but won't fork out for Sky then you should definitely consider the Now TV box with a six months entertainment package from Argos for a ludicrously cheap £20.

Who wouldn't want a brand new console for Christmas? We'd been pulling together the best PS4 Black Friday deals and best Xbox Black Friday Deals.

But if we had to pick one out right now, Tesco's £199 for Uncharted, Fifa 17 and a 500GB PS4 Slim is pretty powerful. And you can add extra games for just £20.

Definitely consider Sennheiser Momentum 20 headphones + free in ear M2s We picked out these cans as a great price when they went on to Argos with a free pair of in-ear M2s - and John Lewis have only gone and matched the offer for £219!

So you can choose to be super generous and give both pairs to the same person or decide if Santa drops the M2s in someone else's stocking...

Last and not least, it's back to the Amazon devices and the Kindle Paperwhite. This is a fantastic piece of kit, cheaper than the Voyager and brilliantly priced at £79.99.