There's an awesome lifesized Mech-themed PC right now — but you can't buy it

If you didn't think it was possible for PC builds to get any cooler, then feast your eyes on this one-of-a-kind gaming machine that’s shaped like a giant mech.

Meet the Machine Origin, a collaborative effort between OTK Games and Blue Horse Studios that resulted in this glorious custom scratch-built PC model that looks like a mech straight out of any mech anime from the 80s or 90s. The best part is that it’s fully playable as well, with top-of-the-line specs that ensure this gaming machine’s performance could rival that of a giant robot’s battle capabilities (as long as it belongs to the protagonist!).

Sadly, this particular build is for your eyes only and isn't available for purchase, but the good news is that it’ll be available for public viewing at TwitchCon Las Vegas 2023. Here’s a full list of the Machine Origin’s specs:

Intel i9-13900KS

MSI Gaming X Trio NVIDIA RTX 4090

64GB Teamgroup Delta RGB DDR5-6000

2TB Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

MSI Z790 Tomahawk motherboard

MSI A1000G PCIe 5 PSU

Custom CPU liquid cooling by EKWB

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games)

An exclusive build you can own

There is a mech-themed PC that you can own called the ‘M.E.C.H’ Build, if you can afford it. It’s priced at an extremely steep $5,749.99 and is currently available for purchase at the Starforge Systems online store . OTK Games worked with Gallery Panda for this particular design to create a custom RGB lightbox with a six-panel UV print on a Lian Li 011 Dynamic.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games) (Image credit: OTK Games)

There are only 20 of these babies, so if you can, get it now. And if you’re not rolling in the dough, there’s a planned giveaway of one of these in partnership with Intel, though details haven’t been revealed yet. You can also check out these wild and fun PC builds from Computex 2023 to fill that void, some of which could very well be the best gaming PCs or even some of the best PCs in general.



Here are the full specs for the ‘M.E.C.H’ Build: