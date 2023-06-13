There's an awesome lifesized Mech-themed PC right now — but you can't buy it

If you didn't think it was possible for PC builds to get any cooler, then feast your eyes on this one-of-a-kind gaming machine that’s shaped like a giant mech.
Meet the Machine Origin, a collaborative effort between OTK Games and Blue Horse Studios that resulted in this glorious custom scratch-built PC model that looks like a mech straight out of any mech anime from the 80s or 90s. The best part is that it’s fully playable as well, with top-of-the-line specs that ensure this gaming machine’s performance could rival that of a giant robot’s battle capabilities (as long as it belongs to the protagonist!).
Sadly, this particular build is for your eyes only and isn't available for purchase, but the good news is that it’ll be available for public viewing at TwitchCon Las Vegas 2023. Here’s a full list of the Machine Origin’s specs:
- Intel i9-13900KS
- MSI Gaming X Trio NVIDIA RTX 4090
- 64GB Teamgroup Delta RGB DDR5-6000
- 2TB Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- MSI Z790 Tomahawk motherboard
- MSI A1000G PCIe 5 PSU
- Custom CPU liquid cooling by EKWB
An exclusive build you can own
There is a mech-themed PC that you can own called the ‘M.E.C.H’ Build, if you can afford it. It’s priced at an extremely steep $5,749.99 and is currently available for purchase at the Starforge Systems online store. OTK Games worked with Gallery Panda for this particular design to create a custom RGB lightbox with a six-panel UV print on a Lian Li 011 Dynamic.
There are only 20 of these babies, so if you can, get it now. And if you’re not rolling in the dough, there’s a planned giveaway of one of these in partnership with Intel, though details haven’t been revealed yet. You can also check out these wild and fun PC builds from Computex 2023 to fill that void, some of which could very well be the best gaming PCs or even some of the best PCs in general.
Here are the full specs for the ‘M.E.C.H’ Build:
- Intel I9-13900KS
- White ASUS ROG Strix OC 4090
- 64GB Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5-6000 Mhz RAM
- 2TB Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- 2TB Kingston NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- Asus Strix Z790-A Motherboard
- MSI Ai1300p PCIe 5 PSU