There's a new Infinix ultra phone, and its not your usual flagship phone

Infinix has launched its latest flagship product globally, Infinix Zero Ultra. Of course, it is an Ultra phone, because why not.

Besides the SoC of this phone, it comes with some of the best on-paper specifications you can get from a phone. You get the camera with the most megapixels in a phone, and you get the most powerful charging in a phone. The phone is priced at $520, which converts to Rs. 42,000 approximately.

Let us talk about everything you need to know about Infinix Zero Ultra.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Infinix)

Infinix Zero Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with a brightness of 900 nits and has a touch response rate of 360Hz. The phone comes in two colours, Genesis Noir and Coslight Silver.

(Image credit: Infinix)

This phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It wouldn't be a flagship chipset if you were expecting one. It is a mid-range chipset in mid-range phones such as Realme 9 Pro Plus and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. It makes sense because this phone doesn't come with flagship pricing, but it is the highest-priced Infinix phone ever.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Coming to the cameras, it is the third phone to come with a 200MP camera, after Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T Pro. There is a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The primary camera comes with OIS, in case you were wondering.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Infinix Zero Ultra comes with 180W fast charging, one of the highest in a phone on sale. It charges the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in 12 minutes.

The phone comes with Infinix XOS 12 skin based on Android 12.

A flagship without a flagship SoC?

(Image credit: Infinix)

What if you want all the flagship features but don't need the performance? This is that phone. It also comes with mid-range pricing and not a flagship one.

Ideally, we can't call this a flagship phone like the other Ultras like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Xiaomi 12 Ultra. But it has all the features you'd typically find in the flagship phones, such as the 200MP camera and the 180W super fast charging.

If it comes to India, we expect it to be priced around Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 45,000, considering Infinix always goes for aggressive pricing here in India.