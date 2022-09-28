The Samsung Galaxy 23 could take inspiration from the S22 Ultra

Audio player loading…

We’ve heard quite a few rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but it’s only now that we’re starting to see how these phones might actually look – and if a new leak is accurate, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus could look a lot like their predecessors, but with a camera design inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

That’s the impression given by unofficial renders that @OnLeaks – a leaker with a great track record – shared with SmartPrix (opens in new tab) and Digit (opens in new tab).

Both phones look very much like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, complete with a punch-hole camera in the top-center of the display, a flat screen, a metal frame, and a triple-lens camera on the back.

Image 1 of 2 An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Digit.in ) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix )

However, the actual design of the camera is different here. While there are once again three lenses running down the top-left section of the rear, they’re not housed in a camera block in these renders, so they look a lot more like the cameras on the S22 Ultra than on the rest of the S22 line.

The leak also includes details of other specs, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 apparently having a 6.1-inch screen, just like the Galaxy S22, and dimensions of 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm; the S22 is 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm, so the two phones will basically be identical in size if this leak is accurate.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is also said to have a 6.6-inch screen, just like the S22 Plus, and to have dimensions of 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm, compared to very similar dimensions of 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm for the S22 Plus.

Analysis: a likely, logical change

While we’d take these renders and the associated specs with the usual pinch of salt, the changes to the cameras shown here would make sense.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the odd one out in the Galaxy S22 line, as it looks completely different to the other models. So it would make sense to bring some consistency to the Galaxy S23 line, by at least making the cameras look similar.

The Ultra model will probably still look quite different to its siblings, with a curved screen and a slot for an S Pen stylus being likely inclusions, but it might at least look like it’s part of the same family this time.

That said, we haven’t seen any S23 Ultra renders yet, so we can’t be at all sure. But now that renders for the other models have emerged it’s probably only a matter of time before we get a look at what could be the best Samsung phone of 2023.