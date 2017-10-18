The PlayStation Store has some frightfully good deals for Halloween

It’s October. The month of cold weather, warm clothing, pumpkin spiced everything and, most importantly, Halloween. This year, PlayStation is getting into the spirit of the occasion with its Sale of the Dead event on the PlayStation Store.

As you’d expect, this is a sale on horror games and there are pages of deals to be found for games across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PSVita. There are even some movies to be picked up.

Whether you get your kicks from jump scares, grotesque monsters or a tense and haunting atmosphere, you’ll find something in this sale. Discounts range from 40% all the way up to over 80%.

Spooky savings

If you’re looking for some inspiration, we’ve already put together roundups of our favorite horror games and movies of all time.

However, in this particular sale we want to draw your attention to the fact that you can pick up some really excellent titles including Metro Redux for just £7.99, Resident Evil for £5.79, Bloodborne at £15.99 and the definitive edition of Devil May Cry for just £8.99.

Those looking to purchase the latest games in the Wolfenstein and The Evil Within series may also be interested to know that the original titles can be purchased in this sale for £3.99 and £6.49 respectively.

See the entire range of games on sale for yourself over on the PlayStation Store and make your Halloween plans now.