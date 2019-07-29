The Instant Pot Duo is on sale at Amazon and cheaper than the Prime Day price

If you didn't snag an Instant Pot during Prime Day, then you're in luck. Amazon has the best-selling pressure cooker back on sale and cheaper than the Prime Day price. You can get the Instant Pot Duo V2 on sale for £89.99. That's a £70 discount and £10 less than the Prime Day offer. If you're in the US, you can also get the pressure cooker on sale at Amazon $57.59.



The Instant Pot Duo is a 6-QT pressure cooker that combines seven kitchen appliances in one (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer) to prepare all your favorite foods quickly and conveniently. Unlike other pressure cookers, the Duo offers an automatic keep-warm setting that holds the temperature of the food until you're ready to serve it. The Instant Pot also includes 14 different smart programs so you can easily cook rice, soup, porridge, and more with one touch of a button. To get you started, the pressure cooker comes with a 29 recipe booklet, cooking time tables, and a quick start guide.



Like we mentioned above, this limited-time deal is cheaper than the Prime Day offer and it might be your last chance before Black Friday to grab the Instant Pot at a discounted price.

