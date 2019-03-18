The Holi Splash Sale could be the best time to shop for your favourite MSI laptop

Gaming laptop specialist MSI has announced its Holi Splash Sale in India. The sale period lasts until April 30, 2019.

On the purchase of MSI RTX Laptops / GF75 / Prestige Series Laptops, consumers can redeem special bundled gifts:

On purchase of any Prestige Series Laptops (P65 / PS63 / PS42) from MSI India authorized retail / online sellers, consumers will get an Extra 1 Year Domestic Warranty + Standard Mouse

On purchase of any GT, GS, GE series gaming laptops with GeForce RTX Graphic Cards from MSI India authorized retail / online sellers, consumers can redeem a Gaming Mouse + Elite Case as special bundle gifts

On purchase of any GL73 with GeForce RTX Graphic Cards or GF75 from MSI India authorized retail / online sellers, consumers can redeem a Lootbox + Gaming Backpack as special bundle gifts

Last month, MSI launched a line of gaming laptops with the Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU in India. This included the MSI GS65 Stealth, MSI GT Titian, MSI GE75 Raider and the MSI GL. MSI also launched two new prestige series laptops, aimed at professionals, and dubbed MSI PS63 and P65 Creator.

The GS series began at Rs 79,990, while the Prestige laptops were priced at Rs 77,990 onwards. They are available offline at MSI stores in New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Pune, as well as with online retailers Flipkart and Amazon.