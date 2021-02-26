The first-ever 165-inch folding MicroLED TV is on sale now – but it’s not cheap

While Samsung has been touting its massive 292-inch MicroLED appropriately called The Wall since 2017, a new challenger has emerged from the fold that might give Samsung’s monstrous MicroLED a run for its money.

The new screen is called the M1 4K 165-inch TV and it’s being made by an Austrian outlet called C-Seed. What makes it special, other than its massive screen size, is that it hides away underneath the floor when it’s not in use and costs – get ready for this – almost half a million dollars ($400,000 or around £300,000 / AU$520,000).

When it rises out of the floor, the M1 stands around seven feet tall and has four panels that fold together seamlessly thanks to C-Seed’s Adaptive Gap Calibration Technology that renders borders between the screen's panels completely invisible.

It's pretty impressive to be honest, but at that price it's probably not something that will fit in our budget anytime soon.

Will MicroLED ever be affordable?

It’s hard to look at the M1 and not feel a tinge of envy – who wouldn’t want a 165-inch 4K HDR TV with HDR10+ support that just tucks away neatly whenever it’s not in use?

On top of its cool looks, Samsung says its version of MicroLED TVs can hit up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness and have black levels that rival OLED screens. Considering that the panels are most likely sourced from Samsung, our guess is that the M1 is likely capable of the same thing.

While the M1 is way out of reach for most of us, sadly so are most other commercially-available Micro LED TVs right now – the most affordable model, Samsung’s The Wall in a 146-inch screen size, is said to cost $300,000 and isn’t available in any retail store.

There’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon that Samsung’s smaller-size MicroLED TVs such as the 88-inch version of The Wall that’s coming later this year will be more affordable. But considering that 88-inch versions of other high-end TVs like the LG Signature ZX 8K OLED TV go for around $30,000, it could be awhile before we'll see one in our price range.