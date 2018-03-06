Dyson is done with corded vacuums as the powerful Cyclone V10 looks to clean up

Dyson vacuum cleaners are recognized worldwide for quality and performance. To prove it's still top of the pack, the company just announced its latest cordless cleaning creation, one so good it convinced James Dyson to stop making corded vacuum cleaners all together.

Unveiled today at three events in New York City, Paris and Seoul, the Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum cleaner is the next step up from the Dyson V8, and claims to leave its predecessor – and competitors – in the dust.

How does it do it? The heart of the Cyclone V10 is Dyson's newest digital motor, fittingly called the V10, which purports to be the fastest and most advanced digital motor ever to come out of Dyson's labs. What's more, Dyson claims the Cyclone V10 boasts the most powerful suction of any cord-free stick vacuum cleaner on the market.

The new motor can spin up to 125,000 rpm and weighs just 125g (0.27 pounds), half the weight of the V8 digital m motor. The cyclones and bin assembly can rotate through a full 90 degrees, resulting in a 20% boost in suction over the Dyson V8.

It's a smart motor, too. The V10 is said to factor in altitude, barometric pressure and temperature to adjust its performance. Pressure sensors allow it to know whether you're cleaning upstairs or down, and even when you're vacuuming the floor or a counter top.

As for where the dirt and dust goes once you've whisked it away using the Cyclone V10's powerful suction, there's a bin that will dump its contents with a "point and shoot" mechanism.

The quality of the air that comes out of the new Dyson vacuum is also improved. All of the Cyclone V10's filters are wrapped around the motor, so there's just one sealed unit that filters out 99.97% of allergens, including those as small as 0.3 microns, a size smaller than a human red blood cell.

When it's time to replace the Cyclone V10's filter, a new sensor will activate an indicator light, alerting users it's time to swap.

Equipped with a new, more energy-dense battery, the Dyson Cyclone V10 lasts up to 60 minutes

Equipped with a new, more energy-dense battery, the Dyson Cyclone V10 battery lasts up to 60 minutes, sans that frustrating step down in power many vacuums run into when they're about to shut down. Outdoing its predecessor once again, the Cyclone V10's maximum run time is 20 minutes longer than the Dyson V8.

Like most vacuum cleaners these days, you can take the Cyclone V10 onto just about any surface; two motorized cleaner heads will let you suck up debris on either hard floors or carpets, and it's transportable to the car.

Cutting the cord

The Cyclone V10 is so good that Dyson is cutting ties with traditional corded vacuum cleaners, ones that require you plug them into a wall to power up.

Dyson will no longer invest in developing new corded vacuums, however says it will continue to sell its current corded models as long as consumers are buying them. All of Dyson's focus for future cleaners will be in the cordless vacuum realm.

In the US, three versions of the Cyclone V10 are available: an Absolute model, an Animal model and a hot rod-red Motorhead model.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead price is $499.99, which is the same as the launch price of the Dyson V8 (though the Dyson V8 Absolute price is currently discounted by $50). The Animal version costs $599.99, while the Cyclone V10 Absolute price is $699.99.

In the UK, there are three versions as well. The Cyclone V10 Animal price is £399.99, the Absolute price is £449.99, and a version called Cyclone V10 Total Clean costs £499.99.

In Australia, two versions are available. The Cyclone V10 Absolute+ price is AU$999, and the Animal price is AU$899.

As for the Dyson Cyclone V10 release date, it's a bit staggered in some regions. Starting today, US shoppers will find it at on sale on dyson.com and at Dyson Demo stores in New York, San Francisco and Tysons Corner, Virginia. Beginning March 13, US residents can buy the new vacuums from Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and Amazon.

In Australia, shoppers can pre-order the new cleaner from Dyson.com.au beginning March 16. The Cyclone V10 goes on sale on Dyson's website and at major electrical retailers on April 6.

Finally, UK shoppers will find all three vacuums available starting today at dyson.co.uk.

Seeing is believing

Dyson also unveiled its new Pure Cool and Cool Tower purifying fans today, with an emphasis on showing you what can't be seen.

The new fans feature sensors that can detect and display particles and gasses circulating in your home. You'll see this information displayed on an LCD display before the fan gets to work filtering out the pollutants.

Track indoor and outdoor pollution with the Dyson Link app

The fans will sense everything from Volatile Organic Compounds emitted from paint to the relative humidity of the air. Through the fans' filtration system, which includes 60% more HEPA media, allergens, mold and more are filtered out.

The Pure Cool fans can rotate 350-degrees, moving more clean air around a room. Together, the expansive oscillation and Dyson's Air Multiplier technology can move at minimum 77 gallons of purified air ever second.

Fittingly, as parts of the world are snowed in, the latest Pure Cool fans also feature a backward airflow mode, which basically just moves purified air rather than cooled air, so you won't freeze in an effort to breathe better indoors.

The Dyson Pure Cool Tower price is $549.99 (about AU$710). The smaller Pure Cool fan's price is $449.99 (about AU$580). Replacement filters run $79.99 (about £60 / AU$100) for a bundle.

In the UK, the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fans start at £399.99 and are available for pre-order today from Dyson. The fans will be available online and in stores beginning March 26.