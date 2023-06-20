The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch gets a teardown - and I’m not impressed

Apple’s shiny new MacBook Air 15-inch is an odd duck; its larger size runs counter-intuitive to the Air’s original mantra of compact portability, and it doesn’t really bring anything new to the table, being equipped with last year’s M2 chip - previously seen in the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air .

We already knew that the internal hardware specs essentially matched those of the 13-inch model, but now we’ve got a proper look inside the MacBook Air 15-inch, courtesy of the hardware repair gurus over at iFixit . And the results are distinctly underwhelming.

As you can see in iFixit’s teardown video below, the 15-inch model comes with the same processor and memory as the smaller model, but very little else has been adjusted. Specifically: there's a redesigned six-speaker array (compared to the 13-inch version’s four) and a larger battery - but don’t expect a longer battery life, since it has to power a larger, higher-resolution display.

Tear it all down

Unsurprisingly, iFixit’s teardown ninjas also noted that the MacBook Air 15-inch’s internals are far from repair-friendly - in fact, having watched the video, I might go so far as to describe it as repair-hostile.

The same was true of the 13-inch variant, but though one might expect a larger chassis to provide a bit more breathing room for wannabe laptop-fixers, it seems that’s not the case. Although Apple expanded its self-repair scheme to Europe last year, it’s still a challenging process - a far cry from the excellent Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition , which I recently reviewed, and other models in that series.

Even putting aside the repairability issues (iFixit scored it 3/10 for ease of repair), it also thoroughly drives home the point that this simply isn’t a very exciting hardware release from Apple.

The MacBook Air 15-inch was basically the only mainstream consumer product revealed at Apple’s WWDC 2023 event - the Vision Pro AR headset and Mac Studio boast hefty price tags that place them beyond the reach of the average Apple user - so it’s a bit disappointing that the latest MacBook is basically just ‘the same, but a bit bigger’. Hell, I was more stoked to see a price cut on the 13-inch Air .