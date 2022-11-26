The 50 best Amazon Black Friday deals still available today

You think Black Friday is over just because it's Saturday? Not by a long shot - Amazon Black Friday deals are still going strong, and we've got all the best offers still live on everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices to robot vacuums, Nespresso machines, Christmas trees, and more. So whether you're going through your family's gift list or treating yourself to Black Friday gadgets, we'll help you find the best Amazon Black Friday deals still available now.
So what are today's hottest bargains? Surprisingly, Amazon has the AirPods 2 back in stock and on sale for just $79 (opens in new tab), and Apple's 2021 iPad marked down to $269 (opens in new tab). If you're still searching for a premium TV deal this Black Friday, you can get grab LG's stunning LG C2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,271.99 (opens in new tab). Amazon also still has best-selling home items on sale, like the Instant Pot Pro pressure cooker for $99 (opens in new tab) and this robot vacuum for just $99 (opens in new tab).
Below you'll find Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by more of today's best Amazon Black Friday deals. Remember that the hottest offers are going fast, and today's bargains aren't guaranteed to return at the Cyber Monday deals event, so we recommend acting quickly if you see a price you like.
The best Amazon Black Friday deals still available
1. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):
was $159 now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of our favorite Black Friday deals is the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $79 at Amazon. That matches the record-low we saw during Prime Day and a fantastic price for a pair of premium earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this deal is highly recommended.
2. Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner:
$123.59 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89.59 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
3. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was
$49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This early black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.
4. Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was
$169.99 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Instant Pots are always Black Friday best-sellers and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $99.95 - Just $20 more than the record-low. The six-quart pressure cooker features 10 appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer
5. Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB):
$329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has Apple's entry-level iPad on sale for $269. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, and today's deal is a record-low price.
6. Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set:
$49.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic early Black Friday deal that brings the Queen Size sheets down to just $15.99. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and an incredible price - this early Black Friday deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets.
7. Toloco Massage Gun: was
$259.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Black Friday sale, down to $69.99 from $259.99, which is a massive 73% discount. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.
8. Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was
$2,200 now $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Samsung's largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great Black Friday TV deal on a really big TV, this here is it.
9. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
10. Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022):
$89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.
11. Blink Video Doorbell: was
$49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 in today's early Black Friday deals - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.
12. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): was
$249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Perhaps today's best early Black Friday deal is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 - a new record-low price and $30 less than last week's deal. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
13. ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was
$159.99 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of the cheapest prices we've spotted on a robot vacuum cleaner this Black Friday is the Ilife V3s Pro on sale for just $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robo vac works on hardwoods and carpets and runs routine cleaning based on a preset schedule, and will atomically go back to dock and charge when the battery is low.
14. LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022):
$1,799.99 $1,271.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Another favorite Amazon Black Friday deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.
15. Blink Mini security camera: was
$34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale, and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $29.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
17. Zimasilkz 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: was
$23.99 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These silk pillowcases have over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon and would make a great gift idea for anyone on your list. Available in several different color choices, the pillows are made from 100% mulberry silk which benefits your hair and skin as you sleep, and are on sale for just $19.99 when you apply the 20% coupon,
18. Apple MacBook Air (2020):
$999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Black Friday deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to a record-low price of $799. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.
19. Organic 20% Vitamin C Serum for Face: was
$14 now $5.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Vitamin C Serum has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and it's now on sale for just $5.68 - an incredible price compared to other popular brands. The skin serum combines retinol, jojoba oil, vitamin E, aloe vera to help brighten skin and reduce dark spots and wrinkles.
20. Echo Dot (5th generation): was
$49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 for Black Friday - a massive 50% discount, and the first price cut the smart home speaker has received. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.
21. Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: was
$29.99 now $21.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Who doesn't want a cozy sherpa throw as the temps get cooler and we've found this top-rated blanket from Amazon on sale for just $21.24 when you apply the 15% coupon at checkout. Available in several color choices, the 50x60-inch throw features a fleece face and plush sherpa reverse, which results in a super-soft and warm blanket
22. myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was
$29.98 now $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
For just $19.98, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open.
23. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter:
$50 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $14.99 right now - only $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for camping or hikes, the hand-held LifeStraw filters bacteria & parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.
24. Wool Dryer Balls:
$29.95 $17.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
At just $17.96, these wool dryer balls are an easy buy, with over 61,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The best-selling 6-pack of dryer balls replaces dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners to soften your clothes naturally and can even shorten dryer time.
25. Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was
$249 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's just posted the first-ever price cut on the latest Apple Watch SE this week thanks to its Black Friday deals. At $20 off, the saving isn't massive here, but it's easily the lowest price yet on this excellent budget wearable. While it lacks the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch 8 (like an always-on display or ECG), a snappy processor, great battery life, and an array of useful fitness features makes the latest SE easily the best value Apple Watch on the market right now.
26. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner:
$39.99 $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner is a top seller on Amazon's gift ideas list, and it's currently on sale for just $23.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The handheld portable vacuum allows you to clean your car in no time with handy attachments like a carrying case and an extra-long 16-foot cord.
27. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote:
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
28. Magic Bullet Blender: was
$39.88 now $25.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A blender for $25? Yes, please! Amazon's Black Friday deals include the top-rated Magic Bullet Blender for just $25.49 when you apply the additional $4.50 coupon at checkout. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more and includes three different cup sizes.
29. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was
$149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Black Friday sale has the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
30. Toy Rocket Launcher for kids: was
$29.99 $17.99 now at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Toy Rocket Launcher is a top-selling gift idea on Amazon, and it's on sale at just $17.99 for Black Friday. Designed for ages three years and up, you can enjoy endless hours of fun by running and jumping on the rocket and watching it soar into the air.
31. Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): was
$49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Black Friday device deals include the 2022 Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99 - a new record-low. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.
32. Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was
$34.99 now $29.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $29.96. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger.
33. Ninja Professional 72-Oz Countertop Blender: was
$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Blenders always make great gift ideas, and Amazon's Black Friday deals event has this top-rated Ninja model on sale for $79.99, which outside of Prime Day, is the best price we've seen all year. The 72-oz blender is perfect for making your favorite blender or frozen drink with 1000 watts of professional power.
34. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping:
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A great idea for anyone on your list, these top-rated pillows were a best-seller at this year's Black Friday sale, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $29.99 when you apply the additional 40% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?
35. Kindle Paperwhite: was
$149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 2022 Kindle Paperwhite is on my Christmas wish list and Amazon is offering a first-time $50 discount on the e-reader, bringing the price down to a record low of $99.99. The waterproof Kindle features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.
36. YnM Weighted Blanket:
$49.80 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $31.99 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest.
37. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was
$199 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A unique Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list, you can score a massive 50% discount on the 23andMe DNA test, which brings the price down to a record low of $99. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.
38. Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer:
$54.99 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Always a hot item during Black Friday, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of $31.99. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
40. Fitbit Charge 5:
$149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Fitbits are another popular Black Friday deal, and Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.
42. Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022):
$1,499.99 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a premium TV deal, Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV marked down to $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.
43. Amazon Echo Show 10: was
$249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you want to get your hands on Amazon's latest and greatest smart display, today's early Black Friday deal drops the Echo Show 10 to a record-low price of $169.99. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera.
44. Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was
$169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's early Black Friday deals just dropped the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
45. Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Black Friday bundle: was
$469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you've been after an Oculus Quest 2, this is the perfect time to pick one up. In our four-and-a-half-star review (opens in new tab) we commended the Quest 2's solid specs and easy-to-use nature, plus there are some great games on the platform (which this bundle includes two of: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR).
46. Crest 3D Whitestrips: was
$45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the one item I buy every Black Friday - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale and today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - the lowest price ever. You're getting 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time at all.
47. iRobot Roomba 694: was
$274 now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This affordable robot vacuum from iRobot just got even cheaper with this Black Friday sale. With a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, it's one of the budget models out there that are actually worth your money, with trimmings like support for Alexa, a 3-Stage Cleaning system, and a battery life of 90 minutes per full charge.
48. National Tree Company Pre-Lit 6.5-feet Christmas Tree: was
$399.99 now $214.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Amazon's Black Friday sale is offering a massive $184.20 discount on this 6.5-foot artificial tree. The top-rated Dunhill Fir Full is pre-lit with 650 white lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out. Plus, if you use ALEXATREE at checkout, you get a free Amazon smart plug and Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with your purchase (just make sure all the items are in your cart).
49. Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A: was
$29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These smart plugs come in handy, especially around the holidays, and this four-pack is on sale for just $22.99. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can control your appliances completely hands-free.
50. LG C1 OLED TV (55-inch): was
$1,499.99 now $1,289 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Amazon has LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,289, thanks to a whopping $210 discount. That's the best deal we've ever seen and a fantastic price for a premium 65-inch display. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.
