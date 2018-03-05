Best cameras of 2018: Top 10 cameras for any budget in India

For decades, the DSLR (digital SLR) has been the top choice for anyone who wants to take their photography to the next level. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, a DSLR offers three key ingredients: manual controls, excellent picture quality and interchangeable lenses.

Mirrorless cameras are another option of course. They're smaller, mechanically simpler and, like DSLRs, they take interchangeable lenses. If you want to know more about how they compare, read this: Mirrorless vs DSLR cameras: 10 key differences. Or, if you want to know more about different camera types in general, check out our step-by-step guide: What camera should I buy?

Don't want to spend a lot on DSLR and need a basic entry-level camera, then you can head over to the list of best DSLRs under Rs 50,000.

In between entry-level and full-frame DSLRs are a whole range of models aimed at different users, different levels of experience and different budgets. But if you are not concerned about the budget and need the best DSLR at your service, check these out:

1. Nikon D850

High resolution meets high speed

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 45.4MP | Autofocus: 153-point AF, 99 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilt angle touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Excellent performance

Top-end quality images

Slow Live View AF speed

SnapBridge connectivity

The Nikon D850 is the ultimate DSLR right now. We know its pricey, but this full-frame monster is as stunning as they come. It's huge 45.4MP sensor delivers images with stunning detail and noise performance, while the sophisticated 153-point AF is borrowed from Nikon's flagship D5.

In addition to this, a 7fps burst shooting and a host of advanced features all fitted in a durable magnesium alloy body gets you a camera that's pretty much at the top of its game.

Read our in-depth Nikon D850 review