Sony mini Bravia TVs get fashion makeover

Small LCD sets touted as second TVs for kitchen or bedroom

Later this month, Sony will build on its currently rampant brand-leveraging drive by boosting the low end of the Bravia line of LCD TV sets with two new premium models aimed at the fashion-conscious shopper.

The new Bravia M1 Series Premium Edition, which joins the plain-vanilla M1 series that debuted in February, consists of a 16-inch LCD and a larger 20-inch model [Japanese].

Japan is currently home to a wide range of Bravia products, including several popular mobile phones that come with digital TV tuners.

There’s little technically different about the two newcomers beyond a lick of paint that brings a choice of three new bezel colours – Earth Gold, Ice Blue and Metal Brown.

Both new sets can handle input up to 1080p and come with two HDMI sockets. The smaller Bravia will cost ¥84,800 (£405), with the larger one coming in at ¥104,800 (£500) when they go on sale in Japan at the end of this month.

There’s still no word on a worldwide release for any of the M1 series, but something can be expected before the autumn.

